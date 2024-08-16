NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 428,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $575,948.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 304.39%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

