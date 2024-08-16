Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Novavax by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Novavax by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

