Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $176.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $187.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.43.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.12. 350,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,713. Nucor has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

