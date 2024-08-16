NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8,703.06

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8,703.06 and last traded at $8,610.93, with a volume of 1614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8,601.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8,018.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,759.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NVR by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,454,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

