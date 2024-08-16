NYM (NYM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.75 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $63.17 million and $2.75 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.0864599 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,744,885.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

