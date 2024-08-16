O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

OI opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

