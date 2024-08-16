O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 2,029 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.24. 183,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,098. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $163.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.