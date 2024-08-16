O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $460,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.