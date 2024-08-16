O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. 1,771,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,757. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

