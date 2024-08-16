O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 319,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,038,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,645. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

