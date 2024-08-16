O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 876 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $57.61. 1,840,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.