O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 1,184 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,895. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

