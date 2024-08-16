O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 290 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

