O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 3,921 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,370,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 9,586,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,795. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.