Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

OHI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.42. 1,674,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 33.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

