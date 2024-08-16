OmniFlix Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,815.97 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $30.49 million and $128,815.97 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.10717738 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89,003.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniFlix Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.