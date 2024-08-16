OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 329.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in OMRON were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company's stock.

OMRNY stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 25,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OMRON has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

