OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) COO Sells $114,375.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 813,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneMain by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 27.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

