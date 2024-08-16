Oppenheimer Raises PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target to $40.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACS Group

PACS Group Trading Up 4.4 %

PACS opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PACS Group during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth $733,000.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.