Oppenheimer Trims Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price to $33.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $202.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

