Oppenheimer Trims Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Target Price to $17.00

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE CATX opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at $490,490.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at $490,490.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.