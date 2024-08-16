Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.6%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.47 and last traded at $135.02. Approximately 707,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,312,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $378.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

