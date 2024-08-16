ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $722.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

