OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSB Group
OSB Group Stock Performance
OSB Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 4,923.08%.
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.