OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

LON OSB traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 386.80 ($4.94). The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,770. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 439.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.23 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 4,923.08%.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

