Otis Worldwide Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otis Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.96. 155,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

