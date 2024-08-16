Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OUST. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Ouster alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Ouster Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

OUST stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

In other news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.