Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Stephens lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after buying an additional 238,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,695,000 after buying an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,381,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,979,000 after buying an additional 122,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.