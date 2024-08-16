Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

PCRX opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $611.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.