Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 3.7%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.85. 373,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 857,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

The firm has a market cap of $596.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

