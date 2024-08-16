Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.47.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 6,217,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,537,086. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829,185 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,576 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after acquiring an additional 527,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 225,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.