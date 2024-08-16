Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYCR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
