Payoneer Global Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,912,255.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,760,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,573,509. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after buying an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 320,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

