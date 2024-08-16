PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.16 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a market cap of $51.11 million and $6.16 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PeiPei (ETH)

PeiPei (ETH) was first traded on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,430,469,743,090 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 406,430,469,743,089.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000012 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,004,811.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

