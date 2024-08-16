PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,460 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $124,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. 4,614,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

