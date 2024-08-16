Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.89.

PFGC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 564,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,519. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,051 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,747 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

