Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,223. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.