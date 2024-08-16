Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $8.75 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. 124,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.