Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PR. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 4,625,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

