Peter Thomas Acquires 6,000,000 Shares of Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Thomas acquired 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,788,000.00 ($1,176,315.79).

Decmil Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38.

Decmil Group Company Profile

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.

