Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. 29,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 81,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

