Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Posts Earnings Results

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by $0.97, Zacks reports.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
