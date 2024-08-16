Piper Sandler Boosts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $53.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.10.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,365.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,102 shares of company stock worth $6,273,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,988,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

