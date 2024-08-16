Piper Sandler Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $4.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKYA. Morgan Stanley lowered Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

