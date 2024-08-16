Piper Sandler Cuts Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $23.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of Immunome stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 14,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,946. The company has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Immunome has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

