Piper Sandler Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $196.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.96. 336,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.