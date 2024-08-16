Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 348,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Plexus

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.45. 47,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,159. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

