Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE PBL traded down C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.56. 13,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221. The stock has a market cap of C$583.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

