Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
