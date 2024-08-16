Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.24, but opened at $54.43. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 14,893 shares changing hands.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $256,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $933.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

