Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $5,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,642,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Preferred Bank by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.