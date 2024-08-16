Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,406 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,721 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,205. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.